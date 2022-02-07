Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

