Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average of $286.62. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

