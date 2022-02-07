Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 950 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

