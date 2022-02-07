Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

