Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

