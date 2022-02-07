Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 2.6% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $138,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,410 shares of company stock worth $35,588,251. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

