Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EBET stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 82.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 346.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.