Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EBET stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.
In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.
