Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.65 on Monday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.