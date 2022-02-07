Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.
NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.65 on Monday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.
