Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 18,571,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

