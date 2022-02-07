Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,357,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

