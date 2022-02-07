Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $14.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $14.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,900.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,359.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

