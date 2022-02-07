Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $169,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $702.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $779.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

