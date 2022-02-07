Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

