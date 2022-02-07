Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,068 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC opened at $184.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $152.25 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

