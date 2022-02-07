Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 13,674 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

