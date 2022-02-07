Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $197.48 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.56 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.