Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 90,682 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $22,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

