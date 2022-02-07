Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,051 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $809.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

