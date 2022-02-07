Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.