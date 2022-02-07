Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0405

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $562,963.19 and approximately $271,429.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00261881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018139 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

