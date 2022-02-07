Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

