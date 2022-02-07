Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $243,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

