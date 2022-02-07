Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average of $304.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.