Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $60.99 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

