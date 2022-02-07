Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

