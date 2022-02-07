Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,719 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $613.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $666.63 and a 200-day moving average of $650.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

