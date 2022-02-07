Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Enerplus by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.