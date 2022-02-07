Enerplus’ (ERF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.09.

TSE ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

