Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,700.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$566.00.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.53. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

