EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.66 on Monday. EMCORE has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EMCORE by 721.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 12.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

