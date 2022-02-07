EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.66 on Monday. EMCORE has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
