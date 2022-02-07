Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

