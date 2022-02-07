Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.15. 39,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

