Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $5,925,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.12. 155,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

