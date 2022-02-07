Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 668.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,092. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

