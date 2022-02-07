Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ELYM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 7th

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the expiration of Eliem Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of ELYM opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

