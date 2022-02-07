Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $293.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

