Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMS. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

ELMS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

