Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.