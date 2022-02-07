Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $322,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

