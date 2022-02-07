Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,810 shares of company stock worth $19,191,699. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

