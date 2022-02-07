Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

NYSE ETN traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. 4,095,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,355. Eaton has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

