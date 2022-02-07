Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

