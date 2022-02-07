Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.47. Eaton also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

