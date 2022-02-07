Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

