Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Keenan Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Keenan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 6.8% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

