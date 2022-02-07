Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. 22,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,027. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

