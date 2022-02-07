Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,767. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

