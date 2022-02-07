Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,679. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.