Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 10,899 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 311.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. 22,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,293. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.