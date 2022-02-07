Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 171,289 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Vistra comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Vistra by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE VST traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.88. 72,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,629. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.